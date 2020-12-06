Dow conquers 30,000

On November 24, the Dow Jones benchmark rose and closed above 30,000 for the first time in history. Many analysts didn’t believe it and some financial firms have called for 40,000 as the next target.

Positive news from a few pharmaceutical firms that announced positive trials over the past two weeks for Covid-19 vaccines have added optimism into the US market. These companies include Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna Inc. However, what really gave the Dow market a push was announcements made by President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden announced his handpicked calibers in the new National Security team. Undeniably, Biden is a wise man and veteran in US and the global political landscape.

Biden was once named as the youngest senator in Congress but he is set to be the oldest elected president in US’ history.

He lost his wife and daughter in an accident more than three decades ago and brought up his surviving two sons.

More than a decade ago, Biden lost one of his sons, who went through one such neuro-brain surgery several years ago, to brain cancer.

While he is known to stutter sometimes in his speeches, Biden never acknowledges criticisms based on the way he talks. He once said: “Tell me what I need to know, and not what I want to know”.

Perhaps, we feel the US market will celebrate for a while until Biden takes over the White House in January and begins to plan his new stimulus in devaluing the dollar. We expect the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indexes will take a turn to make new historical highs soon.

Beware the flight of funds to the triple stock markets. Precious metals could see some drawdown. However, this is exactly what we have been expecting and waiting to find a new bottom entry for gold and silver.

When the time comes in 1Q21, the dual precious metals will begin to soar while the stock indexes correct downwards. Stay tune for the new historical high in gold prices coming soon in 2021.

Dar Wong is a financial professional in Singapore for more than 30 years experiences. The expression is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]