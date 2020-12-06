ESSCom arrests three suspects in connection with sea robbery in Tawau, Kunak

SEMPORNA (Dec 6): The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) has resolved four sea robbery cases reported in Tawau and Kunak with the arrest of three Filipinos, as well as seizure of firearms, at two locations in the territorial waters here since Friday.

ESSCom Commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman said the three suspects, aged between 20 and 50, were arrested in the waters of Pulau Nusa Tengah at 9.30 pm on Friday and at Omadal Island at 7 am the following day.

“In the first raid, ESSCom, together with the Marine Police Force (PPM) ambushed two men in a stilt house, which resulted in a scuffle during which one of the suspect was injured on the left eye.

“Further inspection found a .45 colt pistol with 25 bullets in a sling bag placed and a machete, as well as some items, including outboard motor engines, which are believed stolen, ” he said in a statement here today.

He said, the second raid carried out in the area of Omadal Island resulted in the arrest of the third suspect.

The three suspects are believed responsible for a sea robbery case reported in Kunak and three sea robbery cases reported in Tawau, with the latest case at a factory in Inderasabah, Tawau, last Thursday.

In the incident, a male victim claimed he was approached by two suspects armed with what looked like an a gun and robbed him of a generator, gas tank and mobile phone,” he said.

Ahmad Fuad said all the suspects would be investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang-robbery.

He also called on the public, especially the coastal community of the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) to cooperate with the security forces and contact the ESSCom Operations Centre at 089-863181 to provide information on crime, including smuggling. – Bernama