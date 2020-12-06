Fire razes wooden house at Taman Desa Wira in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 6): A wooden house at Taman Desa Wira in Batu Kawa here was completely destroyed in a fire around 9.13pm last night.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said the house was home to two men and two women who managed to escape unhurt.

Firefighters from the Batu Lintang fire station were at the scene to extinguish the fire with water that was sourced from their fire engine via ‘relay pumping’.

The whole operation ended at 10.03pm and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Also at the scene to provide support were firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station.