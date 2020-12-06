Hope Place launches animated video sponsored by HSL

KUCHING: Hope Place and Hock Seng Lee (HSL) have jointly launched a long-term fund-raising animated video clip amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every frame of the four-minute animation, available on https://youtu.be/U9qRS5T8GIY, https://fb.watch/2aFXC3pZTz/ and https://www.instagram.com/tv/CIZgYL7D1n-/?igshid=4kvi3cecvle7, is drawn by hand over a period of seven months from storyboarding to the completed video.

Hope Place founder Kelvin Wan said he was deeply touched by the animated video about helping an old lady from the eyes of a young girl.

“This animation captures the sadness of those in need and the joy of collective help with youthful optimism and camaraderie,” he said at the launch in HSL Tower here yesterday.

Wan said fund-raising was crucial given that the poorest remained the worst affected during the pandemic.

“We have hundreds of families on our list and help as many as we can but there is much more that needs to be done especially during the year-end monsoon season. We are preparing to help during disasters.”

As one of the biggest donors, HSL sponsored the video and gives grants by providing two free shoplots at Eden Centre 3, opposite JPJ at Mile 12, Kuching-Serian Road for the non-government organisation to set up a thrift shop.

HSL human resource and corporate communications senior manager Jennifer Tang said monetary support is only part of the assistance given as HSL believes that the best charity is providing its skills and products.

“Because we really value Hope Place’s work, we give them grants, our sales department put this video together, and we are looking forward to their thrift store opening as it will create employment and provide affordable items to the community,” she added.

Pixbugs Studio comprising young talented graduates from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak and Swinburne University of Technology here headed the animation team under founder Shawn Chai.

The studio had made corporate videos for HSL new properties, sales events and even aerial views for site tours.

“This animation is the most special yet. What HSL wanted is simple – a sponsored video as Hope Place’s fund-raiser in the long term. We met up with Kelvin who accepted our idea quickly. It was very tough, tedious and took a long time but we felt an animated video would really stand apart and hope it goes viral for a good cause,” said Chai.

For more information on Hope Place, visit hopeplace.org.my or call 013-5672775 or 082-505987.

Donations to Hope Place can be made to Maybank account 5112 8900 1160 (Persatuan Kebajikan Harapan Kuching).