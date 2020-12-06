Covid-19: 1,335 new cases today – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 6): Malaysia recorded another four-digit increase in the number of Covid-19 cases today with 1,335 cases, bringing the total to date to 72,694.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were currently 11,039 active cases in the country, while the 1,069 recoveries today brought the cumulative number of those recovered from the disease to 61,273.

He said 1,332 of the cases today were local transmissions, while three were imported from overseas.

“States and regions in the Klang Valley reported a daily total of 515 cases. Of the total, Selangor reported the highest number with 337 cases, followed by Negeri Sembilan (258 cases) and Sabah (250 cases),” he said during his daily press conference on Covid-19 here.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 243 cases reported today were related to clusters at temporary detention centres (PTS) and prisons involving the Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster (141 cases), Tembok Cluster (92 cases), Sibuga PTS Cluster (7 cases), Bakti Cluster (2 cases) and Rumah Merah Cluster (1 case).

Apart from that, he said two Covid-19 deaths were reported today, bringing the cumulative number of casualties related to the disease in Malaysia to 382 cases or 0.53 per cent of the total number of cases.

“At present, there are 126 Covid-19 positive cases being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 57 cases require respiratory assistance,” he added. – Bernama