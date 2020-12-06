Man killed after being trapped in overturned vehicle that landed in waterlogged ditch in Sibu

SIBU (Dec 6): A man was killed after he was trapped in an overturned vehicle that landed in a waterlogged ditch at Sungai Sadit here early today.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre spokesperson, nine rescuers from the Sungai Merah fire station were deployed to the scene after they received a report on the incident at 12.21am.

He said that Bomba managed to pull the victim out of his car and he was later pronounced dead by a medical officer from Sibu Hospital.

Meanwhile, Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the victim was identified as Alfred Lee Yau Run, 22 from Sungai Sadit.

He said the victim, who worked as a plantation supervisor, was heading towards Sungai Sadit from the town when the incident happened at 12.05am.

“The victim lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a telecommunication pole before it flipped over and landed in the waterlogged ditch,” he added.

He said police are investigating the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.