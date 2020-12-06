Primary school teacher creatively recycles used face masks into bags

SIBU (Dec 6): Innovative primary school teacher Teng Siew Yen has creatively recycled used face masks into bags instead of disposing them.

She showcased her product during the Sibu Municipal Council’s Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Competition here on Saturday and won second place in the family category.

Earlier on the same day, SMC chairman Clarence Ting in his opening remarks when officiating at the event had urged members of the public to not indiscriminately dispose used face masks, bemoaning that this was a common sight on the streets.

Teng informed that used face masks could be turned into something useful, stressing on the importance to take up recycling to reduce the generation of waste.

“I think we should not throw away unused items lying around our house as they can be recycled into something useful,” she told The Borneo Post when met on Saturday.

According to Teng, she used 28 pieces of used face masks to make the bag and as a starting point, she revealed that these used masks had to be properly washed and dried before they could be used as materials for the bag.

She added that pieces of used cloth were the other materials required to make the bag.

She admitted as she was not apt in sewing, it took her about three days to come up with the bag.

“It is quite easy to make the bag actually and if someone knows how to sew very well, I think it can be done in a matter of three hours.

“As I am not good in sewing, I require more time to come up with the bag,” she giggled.

Teng had roped in her mother-in-law to help piece the unused cloth together before sewing the face masks on the cloth.

“Like I said, I am not good in sewing so, it takes me a while to complete sewing all the 28 pieces of used face masks onto the cloth to make the bag,” she said, pointing out that it was only one’s own creativity that restricted the design of the bag.

“You can come up with any design you desire,” she said, adding that she had even made a bag for her daughter.

She also did not the possibility of coming up with more bags if she had time.

Asked if she had intention to sell her product in future, she replied in the negative.

“No, I think I will just give them out as gifts,” Teng enthused.

Meanwhile, Ting was impressed with Teng’s work as she had found a creative way to recycle used face masks.

“Very interesting; I am impressed and just a while ago, I was reminding members of the public not to simply throw their used face masks,” the chairman said.

Earlier in his speech, among other things, Ting had time and again repeated his call to members of public to dispose of their used face masks properly.

“Very often, I can see used face masks being disposed on the streets and this is very disappointing,” he lamented.

The SMC DIY Competition saw 15 finalists pitting their skills and innovative thinking to turn used items into useful products.

The competition was divided into three categories – primary and secondary school students and family.

In family category, Ling Hang Ging was first, followed by Teng and Hii Ching Wen was placed third.

Bryson Kong Yew Foo was winner in the primary school category, while the first and second runner-ups went to Ling Jing Ru and Jesslyn Sii Jia Ying respectively.

In the secondary school category, the first place went to Cindy Lau Li Ping, followed by Doreen Tiong Sze Ling in the second place, and Ling Wei Shi, third.