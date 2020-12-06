Ringgit set to chug along

The ringgit counted itself among Asia’s gainers versus the US dollar, as the Malaysian currency wrapped up a sixth consecutive weekly advance.

Emerging-market currencies have benefitted from the risk-on sentiment that has permeated global financial markets, as the global population embarks on its journey towards Covid-19 immunity.

The recent OPEC+ deal also helped send oil prices higher, with Brent futures hitting a new nine-month high, while buffering support surrounding commodity-linked currencies including the ringgit.

As receipts from oil-related sources climb, such inflows should ensure that commodity-linked currencies remain well bid.

The coming days may bear witness to several key European events that could have a major say over investor risk sentiment.

EU leaders are set to hold a summit beginning 10 December, with the fates of its US$2.2 trillion stimulus and budget deal, along with the post-Brexit trade deal, still hanging in the balance.

Should either of these be vetoed down, or end without a deal, that could spur some risk aversion across the region’s markets. However, the downside may be capped as long as the ECB rolls out more monetary stimulus as anticipated.

Risk-taking activities may also be buffered by the expected FDA approval for Pfizer’s vaccine, which is likely to aid the US economic recovery’s prospects.

A better-than-expected print for China’s November external trade figures on Monday could also bolster sentiment surrounding Asian assets.

As long as risk-on sentiment stays unperturbed, it’s reasonable to expect the ringgit to make further inroads against the US Dollar, with the 4.05 level being the next key marker.

However, should the existing risk-on market narrative be derailed, US dollar-ringgit may rapidly unwind back towards 4.10.

Disclaimer: This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same. ForexTime Limited is regulated by the CySEC (licence no. 185/12) and licensed by the SA FSCA with FSP number 46614. Forextime UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the FCA (licence no. 777911). Exinity Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius with license number C113012295.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.