School board, town folk raising fund to rebuild SJK Chung Hua Debak

DEBAK: Debak primary school SJK (C) Chung Hua, formerly known as Min Zhi Primary School was established in 1933 by three local residents, Zhang Xiu Lie, Gu Yau Mu and Chen Fu Chai to cater for the educational needs of children of early Chinese settlers who were mostly businessmen running village shops and farmers.

It was located on a small piece of land by the Rimbas river in the rural town of Debak in the Betong Division about 120 kilometres from Kuching.

In 1950 the school board relocated the school to its present site as its proximity to the river posed a danger to the pupils. It took the local Chinese community seven years to raise sufficient funds to build the new school. It started with a school block of four classrooms and a small staffroom. From time to time, new blocks were added.

The school welcomes pupils irrespective of race and teachers work tirelessly to build a conducive learning atmosphere. The present population of 170 comprises 24 per cent Chinese and 76 per cent non-Chinese.

The present school buildings were completed in 1957. The 63 years has taken its toll with the school crying out for long overdue repairs, renovations and new construction. The buildings are dilapidated and termite infested.

The children and parents deserve a safe, welcoming and conducive environment. To raise funds for the rebuilding of the school, the school board and a group who call themselves ‘I am Debakian’ recently formed a ‘school rebuilding committee’ for the project in two phases costing RM3 million each.

The committee has raised RM500,000 so far. Committee chairman David Chong, said the first phase will comprise a three-storey building housing 12 classrooms, three administrative rooms and a student activity centre. The existing school hall will be temporarily modified to accommodate staff and pupils.

The second phase will include a block of teachers’ quarters, dining hall and fencing. It will also cover internet facilities and computers for online teaching.

Chong said the fund-raising Committee will be applying for financial assistance from the state and federal governments, local assemblymen and other supportive organisations as well as appeal for donations from the public.

“We hope to raise another RM5.5million in the next two years. The projected completion of the Pan Borneo Highway in two years will provide easy access to the school for the nearby villagers.

The future plan is to provide boarding facilities for students. We are expecting the school population to increase gradually,” he said

Chong is appealing for public support to Debak School Rebuilding Fund.

More information can be obtained from Lim Ming Hai (010-4087828); chairman of SJK (C) Chung Hua Debak School Board Tan Xiao Ping (013-5608722); Debak Kapitan Kho Cui Yek (010-8298415); School Board Treasurer Goh Hee Seng (013-8189888); chairman of the fund-raising committee Chew Boon Shen (016-8863805), advisor to the school rebuilding committee.