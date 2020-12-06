Sultan Nazrin consents to Ahmad Faizal’s resignation as MB

IPOH (Dec 6): Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah has accepted the resignation of Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as Menteri Besar and that of the other state executive council members yesterday.

Comptroller of the Perak Royal Household Datuk Abdul Rahim Mohamad Nor said Ahmad Faizal submitted his letter of resignation during an audience with Sultan Nazrin at Istana Kinta here at 3 pm yesterday.

Having lost the majority support of the members of the state assembly, Ahmad Faizal’s position as Perak Menteri Besar is directly affected, he said in a statement here today.

Abdul Rahim said this is in accordance with Clause (1) of Article XII, and paragraph (a) of Clause (2) of Article XVI (6), Part One of the state constitution of Perak Darul Ridzuan.

Sultan Nazrin expressed his gratitude to Ahmad Faizal, who had served as Menteri Besar since May 12, 2018, he said, adding that Ahmad Faizal was sworn in twice as Perak Menteri Besar, the first was on May 13, 2018, and the second was last March 13.

He said Sultan Nazrin also expressed his appreciation to the outgoing state executive council members for their services.

The motion of vote of confidence for Ahmad Faizal as Menteri Besar was brought by Datuk Abd Manap Hashim (BN-Pengkalan Baru) during the State Assembly sitting last Friday, but Ahmad Faizal failed to obtain the majority support of the state assemblymen, securing only 10 votes, while 48 voted against him and one abstained.

Meanwhile, Perak Dewan Negara member Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini informed reporters that the Palace is ready to accept any candidate who receives the support, even with a simple majority, of members of the State Assembly as Perak Menteri Besar.

He told this to reporters when met outside the Istana Kinta compound here after UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had an audience with Sultan Nazrin to present the party’s views and the outcome of a special meeting held by the Perak Umno Liaison Committee.

Yesterday, several political party leaders had an audience with Sultan Nazrin. They included Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming, Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, Perak Amanah chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi and Perak UMNO liaison chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamed. – Bernama