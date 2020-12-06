Why do entrepreneurs fail in personal finance?

“Personal finance is more personal than it is finance” — Tim Maurer

‘Entrepreneur’ is a French word which means to undertake, to pursue opportunities and to fulfill needs. Richard Cantillon, an Irish banker living in France, was the first who introduced the term ‘entrepreneur’ and the unique risk-taking function in economics in the early 18th century.

Thus, entrepreneurs normally spend so much time in business plan, taking calculated risks and leaving nothing to chances. However, recently I discovered from research journals that almost 70 per cent of successful entrepreneurs fail when it comes to their own finances and 54 per cent entrepreneurs have poor financial literacy.

Too often, these talented entrepreneurs are concentrating intensely on their business planning till they neglect their personal financial planning. Over the years, I’ve engaged with many entrepreneurs in different stages of their lives.

I found that they share a few common traits that would be conducive to business success but may be hazardous to personal financial planning. Below are seven reasons why entrepreneurs fail in personal finance:

I am the business, the business is me

Most business owners are unable to draw a clear distinction between business finance and personal finance.

Most entrepreneurs have a one-man rule when it to comes business or personal finances, since no one will question their financial behaviour and there is no one for them to report to. They fail to emphasise on segregation of business and personal finance.

Trust me, this is the most common mistake by entrepreneurs and it leads to cash flow problem.

Risk taking attributes

Entrepreneurs are risk takers and this attribute is good for business venture, but when applied the same approach to personal finances, it becomes problematic. Entrepreneurial risk-taking and personal finance risk-taking are two different things.

Most entrepreneurs think both are the same. Entrepreneurial risk taking should focus on wealth creation, whilst personal finance risk-taking should focus on wealth perseverance.

Rich versus wealth

A rich person is someone who makes a lot of money, but also spends a lot of money. They have high lifestyle inflation (continental cars, big house, golf membership and others).

You can be rich, but you might not lead happy life. In contrast, a wealthy person is someone who lives with intentionality. Wealthy people know money is a tool for life sustainability and money can’t buy happiness.

Entrepreneurs sometimes get into the concept of getting rich rather than being wealthy. I suggest all entrepreneurs to read at least a few books on personal finance before embarking on business ventures.

One of my favorite books include Nudge: Improving Decision about Health, Wealth and Happiness by Richard H Thaler and Cass R Sunstein.

Optimism bias

Entrepreneurs are perpetually optimistic. If they were not, they wouldn’t have gone through the trouble of starting and building a business. However, their optimism also leads them to be carefree about their financial security.

They believe money will always come, so why worry. Entrepreneurs don’t plan for the worst situation for their personal finance, but Covid-19 have taught us all a lesson, there is always some things which are out of our control.

Poor tracking on personal cash flow and net worth

Being aware of our spending habits is the best way to understand what you do with your money. When you know how much money you spend, it’s easy to balance your income with your spending.

Tracking your net worth with an intentional frequency forces you to recognise your progress (or lack of progress) over time and gives you an opportunity to change your strategy if you are not meeting your own expectations.

I personally see tremendous results by tracking my cash flow (daily basis) and my net worth (yearly basis). I know my strengths and weaknesses. I rectify my weaknesses and use my strengths towards wealth building.

Less priority on emergency fund

Having an emergency fund is one of the basic tenets of personal finance, and it’s extremely important for entrepreneurs. That’s because entrepreneur’s income isn’t always predictable.

They might have one great month followed by one with poor numbers. But no matter what, entrepreneurs need to take care of themselves and their family.

In my opinion, if you are an entrepreneur, you should have at least one year of your total personal expenses covered as emergency fund.

Do it yourself

Most entrepreneurs DIY their personal finance. Imagine you are a doctor and you are doing surgery for yourself, does that make sense?

Similarly, there is something wrong in DIY certain things for yourself. I think you can’t give unemotional advice for yourself. I think all entrepreneurs need a financial advisor working together with them in a fiduciary capacity.

The financial advisor can advise an entrepreneur in protecting wealth and not to beat the market, to advise over the financial big picture and to help the entrepreneur make sound and prudent financial decisions.

When it comes to entrepreneurship, the most successful people are generally the ones who develop a lifetime learner character.

What I’ve discovered about being a lifetime learner, they are passionate, persevere and have a positive mind. These keep them moving forward in life. Being a successful entrepreneur takes a lot of work and energy.

Some made it successfully and some have failed in their business venture. Remember, a business can fail but not an entrepreneur’s spirit. Enjoy your entrepreneurship journey and all the best!

Gunaseelan Kannan, a licensed financial advisor by Bank Negara Malaysia and a licensed financial planner by Securities Commission (CMSRL/B4198/2013), is currently pursuing his PhD research on financial planning and financial technology. He also lectures on accounting, finance and business fields in Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation (APU). He is the Malaysian Financial Planner of the Year 2018 and 2019 Award winner (1st Runner Up), from Financial Planning Association of Malaysia. Email: [email protected]