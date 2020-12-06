Woman among three drug trafficking  suspects arrested

BEAUFORT: Three people, including a woman, may face the death penalty for allegedly trafficking in 2,065 grams of syabu (methamphetamine) in Menumbok, here last month.

Beaufort police chief DSP Azmir Abd Razak said the suspects were detained by narcotics police at a beach near a loading area in Kampung Mempakul, Menumbok around 9.30 am on Nov 30.

“Acting on a tip-off, police spotted a Toyota Hilux vehicle in the area with three people on board.

“Investigation revealed one of the suspects had tried to hide a plastic bag among some rocks in the area.

“As police approached the suspects and introduced themselves, they uncovered the plastic bag and upon further inspection found two Chinese tea bags.

“Both Chinese tea bags contained a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, weighing 2,065 grams,” said Azmir, adding that the street price for the drugs were at around RM90,000.

Both male suspects were also positive of drug abused and all three suspects have been detained to facilitate police investigation.

According to Azmir, the drugs were obtained from Kota Kinabalu to be courier to Labuan island.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.