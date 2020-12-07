248 new cases, two deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Almost 51 percent of the new Covid-19 patients reported here today were infected by people who were close to them, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, the official Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson, said Sabah recorded 248 new positive Covid-19 cases, two deaths, and 299 recoveries today.

“Of the 248 Covid-19 positive cases today, a total of 126 cases were from close contact screening in 14 districts, 61 cases from existing cluster screening, 36 cases frpm symptomatic screening, seven cases from community screening and 18 cases are from other categories,” he revealed during a live press conference on the Sabah Covid-19 current development here today.

“Almost 51 percent of new cases are contributed by cases of close contact screening, and this we can only conclude that it is necessary for us to comply with all SOPs (standard operating procedures) as the infection cases stem from meetings with close contacts who are ultimately found positive or carriers of this virus,” he elaborated.

Earlier, Masidi said there was no increase in red zone and no new cluster had been reported today.

“Today a total of 299 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, making the cumulative recovery total to 27,801. A total of 1,990 patients are receiving treatment, namely 627 people in the hospital and 1,363 in PKRC (Covid Quarantine and Treatment Centre).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 70 and 27 people require ventilators,” he said.

Masidi said Sandakan recorded 59 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah today, followed by Kota Kinabalu (50), Penampang (43), Lahad Datu (24), Tuaran (21), Tawau (13), Putatan (10), Keningau (7), Semporna (4), Beluran (4), Pitas (4), Papar (3), and Tambunan (2).

He said one Covid-19 positive case had been recorded each in Kudat, Kota Belud, Kalabakan and Kinabatangan, and no cases were found in Kota Marudu, Kuala Penyu, Telupid, Beaufort, Tongod, Ranau, Kunak, Tenom, Sipitang and Nabawan.

“The total bed capacity at hospital is 1,029 beds. Meanwhile, the Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) has 5,777 beds, making it a total bed capacity of 6,806 units. If we take into account the usage of 6,806, the percentage of bed usage today is 29.2 percent,” he added.

Masidi also announced the end of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Kg Sabah Baru in Lahad Datu, which had been implemented by the government on November 10, 2020 and extended till December 7, 2020.

“To date, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has conducted 205 screening tests and a total of 382 positive Covid-19 cumulative cases have been recorded in this locality.

“MOH also confirmed that all screening samples have been obtained and there are no pending sample results.

“On the advice of MOH, the government agreed to end the EMCO in Kg Sabah Baru, Lahad Datu on December 7 as scheduled,” he said.

Masidi also announced that golf sports activities are allowed according to the SOPs set for all operators.

“Operators must ensure that only one player is allowed to sit in one buggy throughout the game and the use of partisan or plastic dividers is strictly prohibited,” he stressed.