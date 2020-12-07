Army personnel killed after car collides with 4WD in front of Rumah Sunok Jamba in Julau

JULAU (Dec 7): A 41-year-old army personnel was killed after the car that he was driving collided with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) in front of Rumah Sunok Jamba at Nanga Sebirah here yesterday.

Julau police chief DSP Ismuni Umar said that the accident was believed to have happened at around 4.30pm.

Ismuni said the deceased was identified as Jimmy Anthony.

“Initial investigation found the victim was on his way to Sibu. He lost control of his car while manouvering around a bend at the scene before it entered the opposite lane and collided with a four-wheel drive coming from the opposite direction,” he said in a statement today.

Ismuni said the victim suffered serious injuries due to the impact of the collision.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer who happened to be at the same location.

The driver and passenger of the four-wheel-drive escaped with minor injuries.

“The victim’s body was taken to Sarikei Hospital. The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.