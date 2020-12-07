Citizenship remains an elusive dream

Three more former border scouts who fought during Confrontation yet to be recognised as Malaysians

Exclusive (Final Part)

WHILE writing about the plight of former border scout Basar Arun who has been waiting 57 years for the government to issue him a MyKad, The Borneo Post learnt about three other former border scouts in a similar predicament.

Like Basar Arun, the three had also served during the 1963 Confrontation but were technically stateless for the next 50 years as holders of the temporary resident identity card, or MyKas.

It was only in 2013 that their status changed with the issuance of the permanent resident identity card, or MyPr.

One of them, Joseph Pengiran, recalled how Lawas could have fallen into the hands of the communists had he and his team, led by Sergeant Rauth Por, not succeeded in fighting them off during a battle in Ulu Meringau.

The now 74-year-old and his cousin Kademus Liling, 75, were both in their early teens when they made the days-long trek from Kalimantan into Ba Kelalan in the 1950s.

While in Ba Kelalan, they got wind that the British were looking for volunteers to become border scouts and, upon signing up, were immediately sent to undergo training in Long Semadoh.

“About a month into training, we received information that there were communists coming from Kalimantan so we immediately formed two teams of 12 border scouts each.

“We trekked to Ulu Meringau and true enough, we spotted them there and a gun fight ensued,” Joseph told The Borneo Post when met, adding the fierce battle ultimately cost the lives of a border scout named Sigur from Long Luping as well as a Gurkha soldier.

“It was total chaos but we fought them until many of them ran into the jungle and disappeared. We managed to capture two of them and seized the weapons they left behind.”

He said the number of weapons, ammunition and bombs left behind by the communists could have caused major loss of lives in Lawas, something which Sergeant Rauth had pointed out to the team in emphasising the importance of their victory.

Joseph retired in 1965 while Kademus, two years later. Although Kademus was not in the same team as Joseph, he nevertheless prides himself as having served as a border scout.

Following their retirement, the two cousins settled down in Sarawak – Joseph in Long Sui and Kademus in Long Sebangang – and both remain hopeful that they will one day be recognised as citizens of this country.

Meanwhile, Orpa Basar, whose father Basar Paru served during the Confrontation, recalled how she and her siblings would be traumatised each time they heard an airplane in the skies above them in Long Beluyuk.

“I was about six years old at the time and every time a plane flew above us, we would run as fast as we could from our hut to hide in the jungle.

“We lived in constant fear because my father was not around most of the time as he was a border scout stationed in Long Semadoh,” she said.

Basar Paru was born in Long Dawan, Indonesia in 1930. When he was a teenager, he and his parents walked for a few days from Long Dawan to Long Beluyuk near Ba Kelalan to visit some relatives.

It was during that visit that Basar met Orpa’s mother and the pair soon tied the knot, with the latter following her husband back to Long Dawan.

When Orpa’s mother was pregnant with the couple’s first child, she returned to Long Beluyuk and gave birth to a son, Martin, in 1952.

Basar Paru came back to Long Beluyuk in the late 1950s and decided to settle down there especially as his family had grown, with the couple now having five children.

“Between 1960 and 1961, there was already news that communists from Indonesia were coming, so the then headman of Long Beluyuk asked everyone at the village to go to the Up-River Agents (Ura) office at Long Semadoh Airport to register themselves.

“Those who did not register with the Ura office would be considered as communists,” recalled Orpa.

When it was announced that the government at the time was calling for volunteers to be border scouts, Orpa said her father immediately offered himself.

“Even though his children were still very young and needed his protection, my father had to leave us behind to fulfil his duties as a border scout to defend the border from the communists.

“We had just settled in Long Beluyuk at the time so we did not have a proper house. We lived in a hut in the paddy field and were quite far away from everyone else in the village.

“That’s why whenever we heard planes flying above, we would run and hide in the jungle and only return when we felt it was safe,” said Orpa, adding her father was part of a team tasked with patrolling the border at Long Semadoh and had served as a border scout for 10 years.

For Joseph, Kademus and Basar Paru, they all share one thing in common with Basar Arun – all had sacrificed part of their lives to serve as border scouts in the lead up to the formation of Malaysia on Sept 16, 1963.

And like Basar Arun, all three were issued with MyPr in 2013 but long for the government to recognise them as citizens, especially Basar Paru who celebrated his 90th birthday in June.

“We have been waiting for the government to recognise us as Malaysian citizens since the country’s formation in 1963. We hope there is light at the end of the tunnel for us,” said Kademus.