Collapsed suspension bridge to be rebuilt

RANAU: The collapsed suspension bridge in Kampung Gusi here will be rebuilt to reconnect villagers there to the next village.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the 150-meter-long bridge was the kampung people’s only mean of communication to the other side of the river.

“Without the bridge, the economic and social activities of the villagers will be adversely affected. Villagers are unable to carry out their agriculture produce and children are unable to go to schools,” he said, adding those who have business outside the village are also unable to get it done.

Dr Joachim said this after visiting the collapsed bridge in Kampung Gusi on Saturday. He was accompanied by deputy director of the Sabah Development Office, Mohd Hamdani Sahari.

Eight persons were injured when the bridge collapsed last week, and one of them is still warded at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

All eight were teenagers who had gathered at the bridge to get a better internet reception.

Dr Joachim who is Kundasang assemblyman, said the suspension bridge was built 10 years ago and was in a dilapidated state.

It has been repaired before but it did not last, hence, he said the bridge would be rebuilt.

At the moment, the villagers have to cross the river using small boats.