CP: Postmortem reveals security forces members died from drowning

MIRI (Dec 7): A postmortem conducted on the two members of security forces who was killed by a sudden gush of water (kepala air) at Sungai Melana, Long Kerangan in Baram last Thursday has determined that both of them had died from drowning, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

“Postmortem has been completed and the cause of death is drowning for both deceased.

“Both deceased have also suffered head injuries due to blunt force trauma caused by sticks and stones while being carried away by the water,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

On Dec 3, a General Operations Force (GOF) personnel Sergeant Simon Laja, 47, from Sungai Berangan, Sarikei and a security guard for the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) at Layun Camp in Ulu Baram were killed in the incident at Sungai Melana, Long Kerangan in Baram.

According to Aidi, the two victims along with five other individuals, comprising of two other security guards and three SSGP employees, were patrolling around the shallow river when the water column incident suddenly occurred at around 6pm.

All of them were swept away by a sudden gush of water, but five of them managed to escape, while the other two (victims) went missing.

The search for the victims was made with seven GOF members and 27 Samling camp workers who were divided into four groups.

“The first victim (Simon) was found at 2pm, while the second victim was found at 2.30pm about 1km from the first victim.

“Both victims were taken to Long Lama Health Clinic in Ulu Baram and have been confirmed dead by medical personnel,” he added.

The bodies of the two victims were then sent to Miri Hospital for further action and a post mortem was carried out Saturday night.

Aidi also disclosed that the funeral service for Simon will take place at Nirwana Memorial Park in Sibu on Wednesday (Dec 9).