Customs seizes RM1.2 mln syabu at KKIA

KOTA KINABALU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized about 30 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs worth RM1.2 million at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) three weeks ago.

Sabah JKDM principal assistant director Datuk Abdullah Jaapar said on Nov 10, the department seized unclaimed parcels couriered from the peninsula which were found to contain crystal-like substance believed to be syabu.

“However, no arrest was made and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he told reporters here today.

In a separate case, Abdullah said a team from the KKIA Enforcement Division detained a 28-year-old man and seized 2.898 kg of ganja worth RM5,216.40 in a raid on a premises in Tuaran on Nov 25.

He said the raid was conducted after finding that the suspect had claimed a parcel containing prohibited substance.

Meanwhile, Abdullah said the department seized 2.874 kg of ganja worth RM5,173.20 following an inspection of a cargo conducted on Nov 30.

“We believe that this case has connections with the previous arrest because the package was addressed to the same premises,” he added.