Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records 1,600 new Covid-19 cases, Negri tops list with 541

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 7): The Health Ministry reported 1,600 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with Negri Sembilan accounting for the highest number of cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the total, 541 cases are from Negri Sembilan, 426 from Selangor, 248 from Sabah, 148 from Kuala Lumpur and 98 from Johor.

He also reported two new deaths today, bringing the total number to 384.

“The high number of cases reported in Negri Sembilan is due to an increase in cases in the Bakti cluster, which involved 500 individuals from the total 541 cases recorded statewide,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said there are currently 129 individuals in the intensive care unit with 57 of them requiring ventilator support.

On the two deaths reported today, Dr Noor Hisham said death number 383 was a 76-year-old female with a history of high blood pressure and anemia. She passed away at the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Sabah.

“Death number 384 was a 59-year-old male with a history of diabetes and high blood pressure who also passed away at Hospital Semporna in Sabah.

“Apart from that, the total number of recoveries today was 1,033 cases, bringing the total number of recoveries to 62,306 cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He added that as of 12pm today, Sabah leads all other states for number of total positive cases at 30,786 cases, followed by Selangor with 16,838 cases, Kuala Lumpur with 7,213 cases, Negri Sembilan with 5,999 cases, Kedah with 2,731 cases, Penang at 2,398 cases and Perak with 2,106 cases.

Out of the 1,600 cases today, only three were imported cases. – Malay Mail