Driver dies, 2 others seriously injured in accident at Jalan Pakan

SARIKEI: A 29-year-old man perished while two others were seriously injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a bus at Jalan Pakan, Ulu Bakong in Pakan Sunday afternoon.

Sarikei District Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Mahmudin Narudin said the fatal accident happened around 4.15pm.

On receiving a distress call at 4.18pm, he said a team of rescuers was sent to the scene and they informed their counterparts in Bintangor station of the accident, who also rushed to the scene.

On seeing three victims trapped in the wrecked car, his men and their colleagues from Bintangor used rescue tools to free them, he said.

However, he added, the car driver, identified as Callestine Ujang Libau, 29, who was pinned to his seat was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics who came in an ambulance and handed over the victim’s body to the police for further action.

The two injured victims, identified as Presley Waine, 16, and a woman passenger, were taken in an ambulance to Sarikei Hospital for treatment, he added.

Police are still conducting their investigation to determine the cause of the accident.