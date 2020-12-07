Gas explosion at government department office in Miri injures local man

MIRI: A gas explosion occurred at a government office at Miri 101 Commercial Centre, Jalan Miri-Pujut here today, injuring a local man who is in his 50s.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Supt Law Poh Kiong said a team of eight personnel from Miri Central fire station led by senior fire officer II Thomas Bigau was dispatched to the scene after receiving a call at 8.02am.

“The operation commander reported that there was a gas explosion and after conducting ‘size-up’ at the scene, Bomba found the smell of the leaking gas was still present,” he said in a statement.

“The injured victim was later sent to the Miri Hospital using the department staff vehicle for further treatment,” he said in a statement.

No extinguishing operation was carried out and Bomba had informed Sarawak Gas team on the incident for further action.

Bomba had monitored the situation and the operation ended at 9.32am.

It is learned that the explosion had damaged the walls, mirrors and ceilings of the office.

Sources met at the scene believed that the gas leakage might have had come from a launderette next to the office.