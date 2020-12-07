Four hawkers lose trading permits following no-show at Sunday Market

SIBU: Four hawkers would have their permits revoked after they had failed to turn up to trade at the Sunday Market along Jalan Indah here yesterday, said Councillor Albert Tiang.

According to the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman, the four were among the 17 hawkers who did not show up at the weekend market on Saturday.

“After the release of the reminder (on Saturday), four hawkers failed to show up today (yesterday); thus their permits would be revoked, as stated in the terms and conditions.

“In this regard, we (SMC) would open the four now-vacant trading lots to other applicants,” the councillor told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

On Saturday, Tiang said 17 hawkers would risk losing their permits to trade at the Sunday Market here if they failed to turn up yesterday.

The market had recently undergone some extension works to have more trading lots, meant to accommodate the additional 35 hawkers.

With regard to the latest development, Tiang said the new section of the market could still accommodate another seven trading lots.

“Therefore, fresh ballots would be cast for the 11 trading lots (including the four vacant lots) this Wednesday. In total, the concrete open space can accommodate 42 trading lots,” he added.

The whole Sunday Market houses 177 hawkers.

Tiang also reminded the hawkers to provide, in advance, valid reasons why they could not trade at the Sunday Market on certain weekends.

“Otherwise, the council would revoke their permits.”

The Sunday Market began its operations at the new location on Aug 1 this year, following the relocation from Jalan Mahsuri.

Despite its name, the market is open every Saturday and Sunday – from 6am to 11am each day.