Fund-raiser for new school block goes to Rejang Park Market

SIBU: The ‘RM1-1 person’ fund raising campaign for Citizen Middle School here continued at Rejang Park Market yesterday.

Deputy chairman of Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) Wong Ching Yong who headed the campaign accompanied by chairman of the school board Kapitan Fung Tai Shen and others went to the market and surrounding shops to appeal for donation to rebuild its school hostel destroyed by fire on Oct 23.

According to Wong who is also Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman it was the sixth donation campaign initiated by SUPP Dudong Branch to help raise the RM2 million needed for the rebulding.

In 45 minutes, the group raised RM1,610 to add to RM156,266.76 collected so far.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian also contributed RM10,000 which was handed over by Wong to Fung yesterday.

Wong said the campaign will go to Sungai Merah Market and surrounding commercial shops on Dec 13 at 7.30am.