In open letter, Perak DAP chief says possible tie-up with Umno will ‘create strong, stable multiracial govt’

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 7): Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming has attempted to explain his party’s decision to possibly work with Umno in an open letter to grassroots supporters amid the recent political upheaval in Perak.

According to Malaysiakini, Nga, who is also DAP deputy secretary-general, acknowledged that he had been on the receiving end of both support and criticism after the party announced its decision to open negotiations with its erstwhile political rival in a bid to form a new state government.

In the open letter, Nga argued that his party’s intentions were to pave the way for a more multiracial government.

“This is a far cry, compared with the mono-ethnic and mono-religious Perikatan Nasional.

“Apart from ensuring stability, it can also prevent the government from being held hostage by PAS’ extreme populism, the threat to diversity and pressure towards fundamentalism, which are a threat to the secular and pluralistic spirit of the Federal Constitution,” he was quoted as saying in the Malaysiakini report.

Nga also said that any possible cooperation between Umno and Pakatan Harapan (PH) would quash the accusations of ethnocentrism surrounding DAP, while improving race relations.

He added that if the alliance happens, PH will insist that the new mentri besar goes through a confidence vote in Perak state assembly.

The report went on to quote Nga as saying that Umno’s 25 seats and PH’s 24 seats will give the potential new government more than two-thirds majority in the 59-seat Perak state assembly.

“It will create a strong and stable government,” he wrote in the letter.

Nga also said that he would not be accepting any position in a state government under an Umno-PH alliance should it be formed.

Last Friday, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu lost his majority in Perak state assembly, forcing him to resign as the mentri besar.

In a no-confidence motion tabled by Umno’s Pengkalan Baru representative Datuk Abd Manap Hashim, a combined 48 state assemblymen from Umno and PH voted against him, while only 10 voted in his favour. The last vote was a spoilt vote.

At the moment, Perak Legislative Assembly has 25 BN assemblymen, all from Umno. DAP has 16, Amanah (five), Bersatu (five), PKR (three), PAS (three), while Gerakan has one and the last is an independent assemblyman.

A simple majority of 30 seats is required to form a state government. – Malay Mail