Lee: Collaborate with council to promote 5R culture

MIRI: Miri Second Hand Dealers and Recyclers Association is urged to collaborate with Miri City Council (MCC) to promote the 5R culture – reduce, reuse, recycle, repurpose and refuse.

Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin made this call yesterday during the annual cleaning campaign at Marina Bay beach organised by the association. Also present were Miri Mayor, Adam Yii and the association’s chairman Datuk Nguang Hing Teck

He said that such collaboration would greatly reduce the amount of household garbage and conserve natural resources, landfill space as well as energy.

“I must also praise the association for holding numerous beach cleaning campaigns with Miri City Council as well as working with the council on its Local Agenda programmes,” he said.

Previously, Lee had proposed the association produce an educational video on recycling focussing on segregating household garbage such as plastics, aluminium cans and others.

“All recyclables with value can be sold to second hand dealers to keep the environment clean and generate extra income,” stated Lee who sponsored the cost of making the video which will be completed early next year.

“The video will be distributed to schools and community organisations to educate members of the public on the importance of conserving nature by recycling,” stated Lee. Some 80 committee members, members of the association and their families collected 2,000 kg of garbage as well as 500 kg of plastic at yesterday’s campaign to raise awareness on environmental pollution, especially plastic materials and encourage recycling of plastic.

The association set up in 2017 was a brainchild of Lee to get second hand dealers here together with common agreement to reject the buying of suspected stolen goods and maintaining proper registration of sellers of second hand goods and articles.

“At that time, Miri City was facing frequent thefts of telephone and electrical cables, water meters, drains and manhole metal covers. With the association working closely with the authorities and police, such problems have been reduced to a minimum today,” added Lee who commended the association.