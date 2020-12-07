Leos of CHMS No 1 win five awards

KUCHING: The Leo Club of Kuching Chung Hua Middle School No 1 (CHMS No 1) here recently swept five awards at East Malaysia Leo Clubs annual award ceremony.

Led by its president Chua Jia En, the awards received were Top President Award, Top Secretary Award, Top Treasurer Award, Top Leo Award and Top Club Award.

In a statement, it said that the club had managed to organise various charity and community service events that enhanced the school’s track record of extracurricular excellence, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

School head of co-curricular activities Esther Siew Chung Chee, expressed her appreciation to club members for their outstanding achievements and hoped other clubs would emulate the Leos.