Make next state election turning point for a new government — Rayong

ENGKILILI: Voters need to make the next state election a turning point by electing a new government that is fair, transparent and clean for the sake of Sarawak’s future, said Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong.

He believes that many Sarawakians want a better government and if the current one led by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) does not perform according to their expectations, they should change it.

“It is the right of the people to have a good government to take care of them. Sarawakians must have the courage to change the state government if they are not satisfied with its performance,” he said during an event at the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Engkilili Service Centre in Engkilili town yesterday.

He further said GPS, previously known as Sarawak Barisan Nasional, had failed to bring much development to the people in the rural areas of Sarawak, despite having the funds to do so.

“Throughout the years the people in the rural areas of Sarawak have to constantly beg first for development to be brought into their areas, despite it being the government’s duty to bring development to the people.

“With a large source of funds, there is definitely no reason for the government and its elected representatives to have failed to channel funds and provide various high impact projects to the people. Instead the people have to demand for their rights every year,” said Rayong.

The PSB Youth chief pointed out that the people of Sarawak have had enough of the current state government and want a change in the next state election.

Rayong believes the people will want to vote for PSB because it is multi-racial and fights for all Sarawakians, especially those living in the rural areas.

“The emergence of PSB is not to split the voter support but rather a new platform for the struggle of the voters after the parties who are part of GPS failed to fulfil their responsibilities to their loyal voters, especially in the rural areas,” he said.

Rayong also said PSB understands that Sarawakians, especially those living in the rural areas, are in need of basic necessities such as clean water, electricity and paved roads to reach their areas.

Hence if Sarawakians feel that GPS is slow in bringing those infrastructures to them, they should give PSB a try instead and vote for PSB in the next state election, he added.

“Our existence is not to be the opposition but to offer ourselves to form a new government that is fair, transparent and clean in accordance with the aspirations of the younger generation now. Our candidates are also professionals from various fields.

“Only Sarawakians can change how Sarawak is governed and I am confident PSB can do a better job (than GPS).

“I also believe that many Sarawakians, especially the younger generation, want change in the state government and PSB is ready to take on the challenge to be the right government for Sarawakians,” he said.

During the event, Rayong handed out various grants in the form of cheques to various village security and development committees (JKKK) and community leaders.