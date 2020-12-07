PAS to discuss involvement in formation of new Perak government, says deputy president

KUALA NERUS: PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said PAS would hold discussions on whether or not to be involved in the formation of a new state government in Perak.

“We (PAS) will discuss,” he said briefly when asked about the party’s stance on the matter.

Tuan Ibrahim, who is also the Minister of Environment and Water, was met by reporters after a working visit to survey the coastal erosion at Pantai Pengkalan Maras here yesterday.

Earlier, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan was reported to have said that the party would not participate in the formation of the new

Perak state government, following Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s failure to gain the support

of the majority of the assemblymen through a motion of confidence vote on Friday. — Bernama