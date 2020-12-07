Sabah govt’s 5-year devt strategy will outline realistic, comprehensive plan to revive economy

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 7): The Sabah government’s five-year development strategy will outline a realistic and comprehensive plan to revive the economy and promote the people’s economic welfare.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said this at the draft strategic development plan briefing by the Sabah State Public Service Department (JPAN).

He said the development plan themed “Sabah Maju Jaya” to be launched soon, will incorporate views and inputs gathered from engagements with key stakeholders.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong, director-general of JPAN, Datuk Rosmadi Sulai and all permanent secretaries were present.