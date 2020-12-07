U Mobile conducts 5G use cases for manufacturing with Hotayi Electronic

KUALA LUMPUR: U Mobile has partnered with contract manufacturer Hotayi Electronic (M) Sdn Bhd to implement mass workforce management solutions with 5G-enabled systems via two use cases at its facility in Penang.

The use cases, which are 5G-enabled Smart AI Facial Recognition and 5G-enabled Thermal Recognition is part of MCMC’s 5G Demonstration Projects (5GDP) and were recently featured as part of Techfest’s 5G Tech Forward programme, which was organised by the National Tech Association of Malaysia (PIKOM).

In terms of use case benefits, U Mobile’s 5G-enabled Smart AI Facial Recognition solution offers Hotayi Electronic high speed and accuracy in facial recognition and detection.

The system was also able to capture structural features in real time as employees are entering the premise and it can even discern if accessories like glasses or face masks are used.

Another benefit for this real-time solution is in the area of security as Hotayi Electronic was able to programme a white list and black list of personnel.

Any breach would be detected immediately and security are alerted.

As for U Mobile’s 5G Thermal Recognition solution, it enabled Hotayi Electronic to detect any abnormalities in temperature reading when employees are entering the premise.

The Smart AI Facial Recognition system would retrieve the identity of the affected staff and security team may ask him or her to leave the facility immediately, thus reducing the risk of cross infection.

Currently, both solutions are able to capture up to 10 employees’ faces and temperatures at one time, hence, leading to reduced lead time and improved effectiveness for Hotayi Electronic’s safety and security functions.

U Mobile’s chief technology officer Woon Ooi Yuen highlighted that these 5G use cases provided the telco insights into the potential of 5G applications in the manufacturing industry.

“U Mobile is always about unleashing the unlimited potential of technology for the benefit of the end user. The company is constantly innovating and conducting various tests to find new ways to enhance our customers’ experience.

“In this scenario, we are delighted to have been able to collaborate with Hotayi Electronic, as well as our technology partner Huawei, to conduct use cases that improve the operational efficiencies of a large firm like Hotayi Electronic through our 5G connectivity.

“The learnings obtained will be valuable as we plan for 5G’s commercial rollout in the second phase of the Government’s National Digital Network (JENDELA) plan.”