Victim of Kemena River accident still missing

BINTULU: The search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate the man involved in an accident on Nov 30, in which his car plunged into the Kemena River in Sebauh, remains unsuccessful.

The search for Entering Junggai, 61, entered its seventh day yesterday.

According to Bintulu Fire and Rescue station chief Christus Buson, sonar-searching via 3D scanner was carried out by East Marine Work over a location about 100m downriver from the wharf, from where the car had plunged into the river.

He said the sonar-searching ended at 11.15am, followed by a diving operation in the location which commenced at 12.15pm.

Christus said the divers from various agencies completed their search in the river at around 4.30pm, before calling it a day at 5pm.

The SAR operation continues today.

It was reported that Entering was last seen at around 8pm on Nov 8, inside his car which plunged into Kemena River from the JKR Wharf.

The incident was witnessed by a member of the public, who immediately alerted the authorities.