271 new cases, four deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Covid-19 virus has claimed four more lives in Sabah today.

Meanwhile, 271 new positive cases were recorded, taking the cumulative tally to 31,057.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the four fatalities were recorded in Tawau (2), Tuaran (1) and Lahad Datu (1).

“A total of 237 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or cured from the hospitals making the cumulative total 28,038 cured patients.

“There are also 2,005 patients receiving treatment, with 631 in the hospitals and 1,374 in Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in the ICU is 64, and 23 patients need ventilation aids,” he said in a statement.

Lahad Datu reported the highest number of daily cases today, with 60.

The city centre (Kota Kinabalu) recorded the second highest (53) followed by Tuaran (34), Tawau (29), Penampang (27), Sandakan (18), Putatan (8), Pitas (8), Keningau (7), Beluran (7), Semporna (6), Kinabatangan (4), Tenom (3), Kudat (2), Papar (1), Kota Belud (1), Kalabakan (1), Kuala Penyu (1), and Tongod (1).

No additional red zones and new cluster were recorded today.

Of the 271 cases today, 120 cases (44.3%) were detected from close contact screening in 15 districts, 69 cases (25.46%) from existing cluster screening, symptomatic screening 53 cases (19.6%), community screening eight cases (3%), workplace screening 16 cases (5.9%) and five cases (1.8%) were from other categories.