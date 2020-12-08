4 robbers leave shopkeeper seriously injured in brutal attack on sundry shop in Jalan Semariang

KUCHING (Dec 8): A 43-year-old grocery shop owner was seriously injured while his employee suffered bruises after they were robbed by four men at their sundry shop in Jalan Semariang here, on Monday.

Kuching District Police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said the incident was believed to have happened at around 10pm when the victims were approached by the four suspects when they were about to close for the day.

Without warning, one of the suspects punched the 53-year-old grocery shop employee while three other suspects stormed into the shop and robbed the shop.

“The shop owner asked the suspect to leave but instead he was attacked, causing injuries to the back of his head,” said Awang Din in a statement here today.

All the suspects then fled the scene and the victims were taken to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in an ambulance for further treatment.

Total losses suffered in the robbery have yet to be determined, and the case is currently being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

“Efforts to track the four suspects are ongoing and members of the public who have any information on the incident are encouraged to inform the police,” he said.