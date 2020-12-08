Be more creative in order to be more relevant, timber industry players urged

KUCHING: Timber industry players are reminded to be more creative so as to be more relevant in the industry.

Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh said this is to ensure sustainability of Sarawak’s forests and also to make sure industry players need not depend on raw timber from the forest.

“We are aware of the issues affecting the wood-based industry particularly those related to the perception about depleting raw materials.

“This issue is a challenge that warrants our serious attention in charting the future direction of the wood-based industry in the next 20 to 30 years,” he said.

Len Talif was attending the 2020 Engineered Timber Product Seminar hosted by the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam.

He said the future of the wood-based industry is everyone’s concern; thus he urged everyone to work together to ensure that the wood-based sector remains vibrant.

He also hoped that the players would continue to strive for the best in ensuring the vibrancy of the wood-based industry.

“We will continue to find new ways to generate and boost income of the wood-based industry in order to contribute further to the state,” he said.

In tandem with the government’s aspiration for Sarawak to become a developed state by 2030, Len Talif said the state government had set a target of RM8 billion in export value of timber and timber products.

To achieve the target, he added, the government hopes the industry players will rise to this challenge and explore further the development of timber products such as engineered timber, which is commonly used globally as part of building components.

“One of the potential products that need to be developed further is engineered timber and the world market of engineered timber is valued at US$41.27 billion in 2022. It is a huge market which we should participate in, in the future,” he said.

On another matter, Len Talif congratulated STIDC for successfully organising the 2020 Engineered Timber Product Seminar.

Among the purposes of organising the seminar is to promote and develop engineered timber products for the use of building structures especially in Sarawak.

A total of six papers were presented by speakers from STIDC, UiTM Shah Alam, Sarawak Planted Forest (SPF), CIDB and the Institute for Infrastructure Engineering and Sustainable Management (IIESM).

Four talk sessions were held online (webinar), while two talk sessions were held physically.

A total of 50 participants from various government and private agencies related to the use of wood-based products attended this one-day seminar.

During the seminar, Len Talif also said that Sarawak needs to forge its collaboration with institutions of higher learning as well as other research agencies and industry players to develop engineered timber products.

“We have to enhance our capacity building in terms of knowledge and technologies. With this, STIDC and UiTM have embarked on a journey together to promote and share the knowledge on engineered timber products,” he said.

Apart from the cooperation with UiTM, he said STIDC was also collaborating with Woodsfield Glulam Sdn Bhd, a Johor-based company which specialises in producing engineered timber and has exported its products overseas.

“The cooperation is focussing on research and development (R&D) to produce engineered timber using Acacia spp tree species from our planted forests. The way forward is to focus on our contribution to the industry to ensure that we remain relevant and the wood-based industry to remain robust,” he said.

The timber industry has been one of the major contributors to Sarawak’s socio-economic development but for the third quarter of this year, total export earnings for timber and timber products was only RM2.8 billion, a decline of 19 per cent as compared to RM3.5 billion during the same period last year.