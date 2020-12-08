Covid-19: Sarawak records two new imported cases in Kuching district today

KUCHING (Dec 8): Sarawak recorded two new imported positive Covid-19 cases in Kuching district today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,072, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that Case 1,071 involved an Indonesian man who was detected and admitted to a quarantine centre as he is a close contact and also the twin of a positive case (Case 1,067) who was reported as positive on Dec 4.

“The case underwent the Covid-19 screening on Dec 7 when he was at the quarantine centre and the RT-PCR test found him positive for Covid-19.

“The patient, who is asymptomatic, has been admitted to the isolation ward at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment,” it said.

The committee pointed out that based on investigations, the case, who hails from Kalimantan, Indonesia, entered Sarawak in mid-November and he was believed to have entered the country illegally as there is no data of his entry into Sarawak along with Case 1,067.

“Based on the history of movement, this case is categorised as an Import A case as he was infected in his country of origin (Indonesia) before entering Sarawak,” it added.

On Case 1,072, SDMC said it involved a male citizen from Kelantan who had entered Sarawak to report himself at a training centre in Kuching.

“The case entered Sarawak on Dec 6 and was instructed to undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine at a quarantine centre.

“He also took the RT-PCR test on Dec 6 and he was found to be positive on Dec 8.

“Based on preliminary investigation, this case had previously undergone Covid-19 screening on Nov 19 in his home state but was found to be negative then,” it said.

It said the case, who is asymptomatic, has been admitted to the isolation ward at SGH.

“This case is still under investigation and tracing of contacts to this case is in full swing,” it said, adding that the case has been categorised as Import B as the patient was infected when he was in Kelantan.

Meanwhile, SDMC said two Covid-19 patients have recovered today and were allowed to be discharged from Sibu Hospital.

“This brings the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,037 or 96.74 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It also said that there are 16 patients currently being treated at hospitals throughout the state where 13 are treated at SGH and three at Miri Hospital.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), the committee said 17 new cases were recorded with five pending lab test results.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.

On active clusters in the state, SDMC said four clusters remain active in Kuching namely the Greenhill Cluster with 91 cases; Wisma Saberkas Cluster with 44 cases; Jalan Abell Cluster with 15 cases; and Besi Cluster with 12 cases.

All figures include the index cases for the respective clusters.

Kuching and Serian districts remain as yellow zones with a total of two local infection cases reported in each district respectively in the last 14 days.