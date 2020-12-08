Dr Chen: RM300 mln approved for upgrades, new projects for medical facilities in S’wak

KUCHING (Dec 8): The Ministry of Health (MOH) has approved about RM300 million to implement new projects under the first rolling plan in Sarawak next year.

MOH secretary general Dato Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min said the new projects will include the building of new clinics, upgrading of the existing clinics and upgrading of some hospitals.

He said there was a long list of new projects to be implemented with that amount of allocation.

He said aside from that he had also approved RM500,000 to upgrade the fencing at Dalat hospital.

“We are also trying to resolve the issue at the very old clinic in Oya. As the clinic is very close to the main road, we are identifying the land to relocate the clinic.

“Hopefully we can secure the land and build a new and bigger clinic in Oya,” he told a press conference at Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan today.

Dr Chen said MOH will also provide some funds to upgrade the old clinic in Spaoh.

He said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah had raised the issue at Clinic Spaoh including proposing a new clinic to be built.

“I have agreed with the proposal. Land has been identified. Hopefully we can bring it up with EPU to get the funding.

Dr Chen said he was also impressed with work progress at the private finance initiative (PFI) project at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

He said the project was almost completed. adding that by March they would be able to hand over the project to MOH.

“I went to look at the project this morning. Today we did the partial handover of the blood bank and the integrated lab.

“We are very impressed with the new buildings and the equipment, especially at the lab,” he said.

While at the Sarawak Heart Centre, Dr Chen also went to see the new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment.

“The equipment is waiting for testing and commissioning. Hopefully within the next two weeks it can be used.

“There is also a new computerized tomography (CT) scan at SGH, which I went there to witness this morning. It’s already there and ready to be used,” he said.

The MRI equipment cost RM9.6 million while the CT scan equipment costs RM5.6 million.

Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Sim Kui Hian was also present at the event.