Drug offender dies after being sentenced to jail

KOTA KINABALU: An undocumented man died shortly after he was sentenced by the Magistrate’s Court here for drug abuse today.

Hairun Lagili was just about to be taken to the lock-up when he suddenly passed out outside the courtroom at around 10.30am today.

The deceased, who was in his 40s, was sentenced to six months’ jail after he admitted to drug abuse, an offence provided under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Before passing out, Hairun seemed happy as his jail term would commence from his date of arrest (August 9), which means he would be released by February next year.

Medical personnel in full personal protective equipment (PPE) gear brought the man’s body to the hospital in an ambulance for a post-mortem.