Fish farming can be lucrative source of income — Sikie

BINTULU: Fish farming has potential to be further developed as a lucrative source of income by the people in Ulu Kakus.

Various types of fish such as ‘semah’, ‘tengadak’ and ‘empurau’ are suitable species to be reared in the area, which has crystal-clear water that can be utilised for fish ponds, said Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk John Sikie Tayai during a ‘Leader with the People’ session at Rumah Edwin Engkulau, Kakus in Tatau on Sunday, which was attended by some 150 people.

The Kakus assemblyman also emphasised on the need for residents of the area to utilise their land lots for commercial agriculture. He said they could try planting Musang King durian or swiftlet farming, but they must have the skills and knowledge in such endeavour in order to have good production.

“This knowledge and skills can be obtained by participating in the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP),” he said.

He also believed that to achieve holistic results that could bring good income, they must work collectively via community projects.

On another matter, Sikie said the state government had always been concerned about the wellbeing of the rural people.

“Although situated far in the interior, this longhouse is among the first group under Kakus constituency connected with electricity through the Sares (Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme) system.”

He also said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had recently announced that the Sarawak government would have its own telecommunications company.

“This will surely expedite the coverage of Internet connectivity in the rural areas,” he added.

Later at the event, Sikie announced RM10,000 in Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant to the women’s bureau of Rumah Edwin.