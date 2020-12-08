Five-year jail each for two Indonesians for smuggling in migrant to Sarawak

KUCHING: The High Court here yesterday sentenced two Indonesians to five years in prison for illegally bringing in a foreigner to Sarawak. Danial Paulus, 26, and Jack Peok, 18, pleaded guilty before Judge Datuk Zaleha Rose Pandin to the charges, which were read out by the court interpreter.

“The prison sentence is enforced from the date when both accused were arrested, on June 14, 2020.

“The court also grants the accused’s request to serve their sentence at Sri Aman Prison, subject to the prison’s procedures and requirements,” said Judge Zaleha in passing the sentence.

The two foreigners were accused of illegally bringing in Andre Desheva, aged 20, via a section about 1,500m away from the Sarawak-Kalimantan border at Kampung Biawak Cemetery area in Lundu at 6pm, on June 14.

According to facts of the case, Danial and Jack were asked by a friend – also an Indonesian – to ‘smuggle in a migrant’, in which the duo agreed and settled to receive a payment of RM50 each for this job.

The two then met up with the migrant at Arau, Indonesia and later, guided him through the forest until they reached Kampung Biawak.

Upon arrival at the border, they continued their journey in a car – this was where they were apprehended by the enforcement officers from the Malaysian Immigration Department who were conducting Ops Kerengga at the time.

Danial and Jack – both unrepresented by counsel – were each charged and convicted under Section 26A of Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007, which provides for imprisonment not exceeding 15 years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

In mitigation, the two Indonesians told the judge that they had committed the crime out of desperation.

However, DPP Wan Imaan Ikhwan Wan Iskandar Mirza from the Immigration Department stressed on the severity of the offence in that it involved border security and thus, strict punishment must be imposed upon both the accused.