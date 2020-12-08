Govt considering, fine-tuning RCI to probe Tabung Haji

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): The government is considering and fine-tuning the proposal for the setting up of a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate the alleged misappropriation of funds in Tabung Haji (TH), especially on its legal aspect and method implementation, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the proposal on the establishment of the RCI was discussed at the cabinet meeting last Aug 18.

The government, he said, understands the need for an independent and authoritative body to scrutinise and evaluate transactions conducted by TH.

“Everything done by the government is with the pure intention to find a solution that can be accepted by all parties and most importantly to ensure that all TH governance meets its interest as an institution owned by Muslims in the country,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) on ​​steps taken by the government to set up the RCI.

Meanwhile, to a supplementary question from Abdul Azeez on whether TH Plantations Bhd (THP) has sold its oil palm plantations in Bintulu and Sibu, both in Sarawak, at a lower value, Zulkifli said no public announcement regarding the transaction had been made by THP. – Bernama