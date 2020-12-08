Hospital drive-thru to reduce time to collect meds – Ting

MIRI: The newly-launched drive-through facility at Miri Hospital will greatly reduce the waiting time to collect medication from the hospital’s outpatient pharmacy department, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Assistant Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting.

“By using this facility, it can save time for both the hospital and the patients and I wish to congratulate the NGOs (non-governmental organisations) for taking the lead,” he said after launching the drive-through facility yesterday.

The RM150,000-facility was sponsored by Rotary Club of Miri Oil Town and Green Summit Development Group of Companies.

Ting, who is Piasau assemblyman, added that the quicker process of collecting medication will also reduce congestion at Miri Hospital.

“Patients can now just drive their cars up to the counter, present their medication slip and head for home after collecting their medicine.

“This new facility is definitely a wonderful addition and on behalf of the Miri community, I would like to thank all those involved for their generosity,” he said.

Among those present at the launching were Miri mayor Adam Yii, Green Summit CEO James Hii, Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong and members of Rotary Club of Miri Oil Town.