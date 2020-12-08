Incest: Man from Bau gets 20 years behind bars, nine strokes

KUCHING: A man was sentenced by the Sessions Court here yesterday to 20 years in prison, plus whipping, for raping his stepdaughter on several occasions.

The 40-year-old from Bau, who was unrepresented by any counsel, pleaded guilty after two charges under Section 376B (1) of the Penal Code was read to him before Judge Jason Juga.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to 30 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The court sentenced the man to a 20-year imprisonment and nine strokes of the cane for each charge, and for the punishment to run concurrently.

On the first charge, the man was accused of committing incest with his stepdaughter, now aged 15, between January and December last year at an unnumbered house in Bau.

On the second charge, he was accused of having raped the girl in a bush near an oil palm plantation, also in Bau, between January and October this year.

According to the facts of the case, the man first sexually assaulted the girl when she was 13 and as such, she had chosen to stay at her grandmother’s house in the same village.

However, in January last year, the girl and her family, including the accused, moved to another village located not far from their old residence and since then, the girl had been raped by the man at home several times.

The man had also lured the girl to a bush near the oil palm plantation, under the pretext of looking for ‘paku’ (wild ferns), before raping her. Unable to take these sexual assaults any more, the girl lodged a police report on Nov 24.

Prior to sentencing at the Sessions Court here yesterday, the man appealed for a lighter sentence in view of him having four children.

However, DPP Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan requested for the accused to be given a sentence that would reflect the severity of his crime.

She also informed the court that cases involving sexual offences had been occurring more frequently than before.

“As the result of such heinous act, the victim had gotten pregnant and the doctor had advised her to have an abortion because she’s too young and unprepared to be giving birth. Therefore, the prosecution calls for a severe punishment to be imposed on the accused to make him repent,” she said.