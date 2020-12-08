Jeffrey congratulates Sarawak for signing commercial agreement with Petronas

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 8): Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has congratulated the Sarawak government for successfully signing a commercial agreement with Petronas yesterday.

The agreement allows the Sarawak government, through its subsidiary Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), to play a bigger role in the oil and gas industry through cooperation with Petronas.

In a statement here today, Jeffrey who is also the Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) President, said the agreement shows Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s continued commitment and sincerity in giving Sabah and Sarawak their rights as stipulated under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Kudos also to the Sarawak government for reclaiming their rights. It is no secret that the Sarawak government had been doing all the heavy lifting in this fight and we are grateful for their efforts.

“As for Sabah, the state government will pursue the matter and make the necessary arrangement to ensure Sabah will also sign a similar deal with Petronas as the two Bornean states have the same rights and circumstances,” he said.

Jeffrey added that such deal would help boost the economic development in Sabah and speed up its rural industrialisation which is desperately lacking compared to Malaya.

Most importantly, he said this deal would further strengthen ties between the federal and the state, fulfil outstanding federal commitments and ensure continued support for the current PN government.

Jeffrey, who is also a well-known Sabah rights activist, also vowed the GRS-led Sabah government will not assume the wait-and-see attitude of the previous Warisan government in reclaiming the states’ rights under MA63.

“We will work closely with the Sarawak government in our aim to ensure all the rights under the MA63 are fulfilled and correct all the breaches which have been accumulating over the decades,” he concluded.