KK Skybridge issue will be resolved soon

KOTA KINABALU: Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Abidin Madingkir said the issue pertaining to the skybridge from Asia City Commercial Centre to Oceanus shopping mall will be resolved soon.

Abidin who is the minister in charge of City Hall said a cabinet paper on the skybridge had been submitted to the state government for perusal.

He said this after inspecting the skybridge with City Hall Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman on Tuesday.

Nordin also briefed Abidin on the development of the city and updated him on the latest processes and approaches adopted by City Hall in managing Kota Kinabalu City.

“Just be patient, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for this skybridge. When I was informed of my appointment as minister in charge of City Hall, this skybridge was the first thing that came to mind.

“This skybridge project is a well-publicized and debated subject. After the GRS government came into power, the very plan for Kota Kinabalu City apart from dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic is to complete this skybridge once and for all,” Abidin stressed.

This is important because the new government is very concerned about the well-being of the people, the city and the state as a whole, he said, adding that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor is very serious to develop and manage the state to the best that it can be.

“Therefore, we cannot just say, we need to act soonest,” he said and pointed out that once the Covid-19 vaccine, which is being further verified by relevant authorities, is made available to the masses, the tourism sector will reopen.

“Let us create an environment that we are hoping for in anticipation of tourists, both domestic and international visting Sabah, especially Kota Kinabalu which is the gateway into the state.

“We need to prepare from now and completing the skybridge is just the beginning it all.”

Abidin also urged cooperation among all quarters, the people, the business communities, the government, the NGOS, to create the environment that is conducive to the state to prosper.

“Do not let this pandemic bring us down, let us renew our strength to move forward for the brighter tomorrow of Sabah and all of us,” said Abidin.

The 950-metre long skybridge in the heart of the state capital is meant to be a walkway connecting the Oceanus Waterfront shopping mall, Warisan Square, Api Api Commercial Centre, Centre Point shopping mall and Asia City.

The contract to build the skybridge was between landowner Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) and Sunsea Development. Subsequently, Sunsea Development appointed Petrofiq Sdn Bhd as a subcontractor to carry out construction work.