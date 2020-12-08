Make public outcome of probe into ‘kepala air’ deaths, says PKR’s Roland

MIRI: The outcome of the investigation into the deaths of the two security personnel during a ‘kepala air’ (water column) phenomenon in Baram last week should be made public.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak vice chairman Roland Engan, who made the call, said this will help prevent a similar incident from happening in the future.

“Making public the outcome of the investigation will serve as a warning to members of the public, especially the local community there, to be always cautious in conducting their daily activities at the location of incident,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He was commenting on the Dec 3 incident at Sungai Melana, Long Kerangan which claimed the lives of General Operations Force personnel Sergeant Simon Laja and a security guard for the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline.

The two were part of a group of seven on patrol in the area when they were swept away by the water column around 6pm that day.

The other five managed to save themselves but the two victims went missing. Their bodies were found the following afternoon.

Meanwhile, Roland said the general perception in Baram was that there was no pressing need for security forces to patrol the area without any clear motive as there was no security threat in the Sungai Layun area.