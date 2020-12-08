Man suffers second degree burns after gas explosion at Forest Department office in Miri

MIRI (Dec 8): A victim of the gas explosion which damaged part of the Forest Department office in Miri 101 Commercial Centre at Jalan Miri Pujut yesterday (Dec 7) suffered second degree burns in the incident, revealed District deputy police chief Supt Sabri Zainol.

He is currently being treated at Miri Hospital.

When contacted, Sabri said the 48-year-old victim was a staff member of the Forest Department.

“The victim suffered burns on his face, neck and both of his hands, constituting 19.5 per cent of his body and have been categorised as second degree burns,” said Sabri.

The police have recorded the victim’s statement.

“An investigation paper has been opened, but it will be further investigated by the Fire and Rescue department (Bomba) as there were no criminal elements involved,” said Sabri.