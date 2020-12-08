Masing: SDMC will not compromise with any employers who employ illegal foreign workers

KUCHING (Dec 8): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will not compromise with any employers who employ illegal foreign workers especially those coming from high-risk areas and have the potential to spread the Covid-19 virus, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Aman Dr James Jemut Masing.

He said the positive cases in Kuching and Serian districts in the last couple of days had come from illegal foreign workers.

“As of now, the four positive cases have been traced and their employers have been identified,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, the acting SDMC chairman had chaired the SDMC meeting where he along with SDMC committee members were briefed by relevant enforcement agencies on plantation owners employing illegal foreign workers.

Masing pointed out that the relevant government agencies have been directed to take stern action against these employers.

“SDMC is adamant and serious in controlling the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” he warned.

He stressed that the committee will not hesitate to take stern action against any employers who employ illegal foreign workers.

“This does not only apply to plantation owners but also to all other sectors,” he cautioned.