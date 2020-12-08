MOH in the process of upgrading facilities to address Covid-19 situation in Sarawak, says ministry’s sec-gen

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 8): The Ministry of Health (MOH) is currently in the process of upgrading the facilities to address the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak, its secretary general Dr Chen Chaw Min said.

He said the upgrading of laboratories and equipment would increase the daily number of laboratory tests for Covid-19 in the state.

“We have approved the allocation for Sarawak to address the Covid-19 situation. Currently the number of laboratory testing in Sarawak is 2,500 per day and we want to push it up to 5,000 per day.

“So we are in the process of upgrading and purchasing the equipment,” he told a press conference at Sarawak Heart Centre here today.

Dr Chen said several hospitals have been identified to be upgraded, which included the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in Kuching, Sibu Hospital, Miri Hospital and Bintulu Hospital.

He said he was very happy with the presentation made by the Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing and his team on how they and the state government had managed the Covid-19 situation in the state.

“One of my purposes of coming here is to asses the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak. I’m very pleased with all the efforts taken by the Sarawak Health Department and the Sarawak government to control the spread of the virus in the state,” he added.

Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian who was also present said the implementation of upgrading works was made following the request by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during the recent national security council meeting.

He said Uggah had requested for an additional of RM48 million from the federal government to upgrade the facilities in Sarawak.

“So when the number of cases is down, it is time to do the preparation and upgrade the facilities, not when there are lot of cases,” he added.

Dr Sim said the Sarawak government also chipped in by setting up a modular laboratory for Limbang Hospital, which was facing problem in sending their samples out due to the border control.

“The modular lab will at least address the problem in Limbang and Lawas,” he added.