More deaths in east coast

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has recorded 218 Covid-19 deaths as of December 6, with 74.8 per cent Malaysians and 25.2 per cent foreigners.

Of the total fatalities, most of them were from the east coast of Sabah, Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun disclosed yesterday.

“As of December 6, 2020, Sabah has recorded 218 Covid-19 deaths. Of these, 163 deaths (74.8%) were citizens while 55 deaths (25.2%) were non-citizens,” he said during a live press conference on the Sabah Covid-19 current development here yesterday.

He said Sandakan recorded 65 cases, the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Sabah so far, followed by Kota Kinabalu (51), Tawau (31), Semporna (28), Tuaran (11), Lahad Datu (9), Kalabakan (5), Putatan (5), Kudat (3), Papar (3), Telupid (2), Keningau (2), Kinabatangan (1), Tambunan (1) and Penampang (1).

“I think I don’t have to read or quantify whether the east or west coast has more deaths. It is obvious that the east coast of Sabah has recorded more deaths than the west coast,” he said.

Sabah recorded 248 new positive Covid-19 cases, two deaths and 299 recoveries yesterday.

Meanwhile, Masidi said the viral picture of people going to malls for Christmas and New Year shopping is expected each year-end.

“It is normal, it is the end of the year, it is December. So, either people go in to shop because of some celebration or because they are getting ready for the new school term early next year,” he replied to a press question.

“Yes, crowds of shoppers are there but I am happy to note that both the shoppers as well as the owners of the premises are still obeying or rather complying with all the SOPs that are in place.

“On that basis while there is, of course, reason for us to be alarmed with the number of shoppers and crowds that are building up in view of the coming festive seasons, but we are also happy to note that Sabahans by nature are very disciplined and they are complying with all existing SOPs.

“I would like to call upon shoppers and just to remind them actually to ensure that irrespective of the number of crowds in shopping complexes, I hope everyone will continue to obey or comply with the SOP.”

Masidi also announced that the SOPs for general tourism activities, hotel accommodation premises and community-based tourism activities have been prepared by the Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry.

“Hoteliers, if you will, please collect and get a copy of the standard operating procedures. You can also actually get it online. You can read online the various SOPs that are in force on hotel operations and premises,” he responded to a question regarding concerns of hoteliers in Sabah.