Mosques, suraus allowed to perform five-time prayers

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has agreed with the Sabah State Mufti’s proposal to allow activities in mosques and suraus effective from December 7 to 20.

“Mosques and suraus are allowed to perform five-time congregational prayers and Friday prayers in all Sabah zones,” said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun today.

However, the number of five-time congregational prayers in mosques and suraus for all zones in the Sabah is one third capacity of the main prayer halls.

Meanwhile, the number of Friday prayer members is according to the area of the main prayer halls, taking into account the physical distancing.

Activities and programs of mosques and suraus are also allowed in a period not exceeding one hour such as Maghrib lectures, Dhuha and so on.

Religious class activities are allowed to be held in the hall or special room of the mosque not exceeding five hours, and the number of participants does not exceed 20 by maintaining self-discipline and complying with all SOPs that have been issued by the authorities.

Marriage ceremony is allowed to be held in the hall or special room of the mosque with the presence of not more than 20 people according to the size of the space by maintaining self-discipline and complying with all SOPs issued by the authorities, such as meals and drinks in the form of packages only allowed.

The state government also set the age limit for children allowed to attend mosques and suraus as 10 years and above.

For traditional and complementary medical services, Islamic medical practitioners are allowed to operate provided they comply with the Health Sector SOP set by the National Security Council.

Among the things that are set is that the staff must always wear personal protective equipment when dealing with customers.

Customers also must wear face mask, undergo body temperature and symptoms screening at the entrance of the premises and use MySejahtera application or register manually.

Each service session provided must not exceed one hour, while pair or group services are prohibited.

Services that stimulate the production of body fluids such as phlegm, runny nose, mucus and vomiting are not allowed.

Meanwhile, the oil used in the service is specific to one customer and cannot be shared.

“Wearing of gloves by the practitioner is also compulsory for any touch treatment. Meanwhile, disposable mats or linens used during service such as sheets, pillow cases, towels and cloths need to be changed after each service session,” said Masidi in a statement.